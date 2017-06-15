Caller ID reads ‘West Pierce Fire.’ It may be a scam, department says

Fraudsters appear to be using West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s name as a way to get people to pick up their phones and listen to their credit card scams, the department stated Thursday.
A resident received a phone call where the caller ID showed “West Pierce Fire,” according to a department news release, but the caller instead claimed to be from a credit card company and tried to question the person who answered the phone.
The resident was suspicious of the call and hung up before reporting the call to West Pierce.
“If WPFR contacts any citizen or business, the representative will introduce themselves as being associated with WPFR and would never claim to be with another company or agency,” the release states.
West Pierce worked with its phone provider to determine the call was “spoofed,” or made to look like it was from one phone number but was instead from another.
This is the first time the department has learned of a scam like this, spokeswoman Jenny Weekes said. However, in 2015, a man and woman were going door to door, falsely claiming to be performing fire inspections.
Anyone who gets similar phone calls is asked to hang up.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
