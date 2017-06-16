Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Warren E. Houk Jr.
Age: 56.
Description: 6 feet and 260 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1982 of indecent liberties in King County for sexually assaulting three young girls at the day-care center where he worked. Convicted in 1990 of first-degree child rape in King County for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.
Sex offender treatment: Did not complete a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Manuel Alaniz Jr.
Age: 33.
Description: 5 feet 3 and 178 pounds, black hair and blue eyes.
Where registered to live: 5200 block of South Warner Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 of third-degree child rape in Franklin County for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. Convicted in 1999 of first-degree child molestation in Benton County for molesting a 4-year-old girl at a day-care center. Convicted in 2003 of failing to register as a sex offender in Franklin County.
Sex offender treatment: Did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Samuel D. Sparks
Age: 33.
Description: 6 feet 1 and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 1000 block of South Sprague Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1997 of indecent exposure in Pierce County for exposing himself to two 13-year-old girls. Convicted in 1999 of indecent exposure in Yakima County for masturbating in front of two women at a residential facility. Convicted in 2000 of first-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation and indecent liberties in Yakima County for abducting and trying to rape a female staff member at the facility.
Sex offender treatment: Did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Douglas J. Edwards
Age: 61.
Description: 5 feet 4 and 150 pounds, brown hair with green eyes.
Where registered to live: 1000 block of South Sprague Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1975 of first-degree rape while armed with a deadly weapon in Clark County for breaking into a woman’s home, robbing her and sexually assaulting her at gunpoint. Has with convictions for failing to register as a sex offender.
Sex offender treatment: Did not complete a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
