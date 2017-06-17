Serial pedophile accused of molesting child at Boys & Girls Club

A man who says he was sexually abused as a child by a serial pedophile at the Boys & Girls Club in Tacoma has sued the nonprofit.
The abuse happened in 1984 when the plaintiff was a 13-year-old member of the club, according to the lawsuit, which identifies the victim by the initials T.W.
Attorneys Lincoln Beauregard and Evan Fuller filed the suit on T.W.’s behalf June 9 in Pierce County Superior Court, seeking unspecified damages.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound issued a statement regarding the lawsuit on Thursday.
“While we have no records of the accused having any affiliation with any of our sites, these allegations are of deep concern to our organization,” according to the statement. “Since our founding in 1940, Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound has made the safety and well-being of our members our absolute (number one) priority.”
In his lawsuit, T.W. also alleges that a manager at the nonprofit learned about the abuse and participated instead of stopping it.
It doesn’t name the manager, because T.W. doesn’t remember his name, Beauregard said.
But it does name the serial pedophile: 63-year-old Charles Richard Patrick Urlacher.
Urlacher has served unrelated prison time for two child-rape convictions and in 2011 was civilly committed to the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island — the state’s facility for sexually violent predators.
Urlacher was “directly affiliated” with a Tacoma branch of the Boys & Girls Club and molested T.W. at the club and elsewhere, the suit states.
Beauregard said Urlacher volunteered at the club in some capacity, but he didn’t know at which of the Tacoma branches.
“I think that he worked in the wood shop,” the attorney said.
T.W. argues the nonprofit was negligent in allowing Urlacher to be in a position of trust with children.
“Investigations into Mr. Urlacher’s abuse of young children and teenagers — in addition to Mr. Urlacher’s own testimony — have revealed nearly a dozen unnamed victims that Mr. Urlacher preyed upon and sexually abused over the past several decades,” the lawsuit states. “Records indicate that it is likely there were more victims that were never identified or detected.”
Police records show one of his suspected victims was also a Boys & Girls Club member, like T.W., the suit alleges.
Urlacher told police in 1999 that he had sex with young children when he was a Boy Scout leader, according to court records, though the documents don’t specify where or when that happened.
Boy Scouts of America is not involved in the civil suit, and Beauregard said he doesn’t think Urlacher was ever criminally charged for that behavior.
It’s too late for criminal charges in T.W.’s case, which Beauregard said he doesn’t think was ever reported to police.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
