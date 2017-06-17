A high-risk sex offender with a history of assaulting children is wanted by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, according to Tacoma/Pierce County Crime Stoppers.
Crime

June 17, 2017 8:21 AM

Twice convicted of assaulting kids, high-risk sex offender wanted in Pierce County

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

A high-risk sex offender with a history of assaulting children is wanted by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, according to Tacoma/Pierce County Crime Stoppers.

David Thomas, a 5-foot-9, 250-pound, 44-year-old Native American man with black hair and brown eyes, is wanted for failing to register as a level 3 sex offender. Level 3 sex offenders are considered most likely to re-offend.

Thomas was last registered to live on the 1900 block of Milwaukee Way in Tacoma. He was convicted in 1992 of first-degree attempt to commit rape for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. In 1994, he was convicted of aggravated sexual abuse in Oregon for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy. He has four convictions for failing to register as a sex offender.

“Our suspect has been convicted of not registering before, so he knows better,” Pierce County Sheriff spokesman Ed Troyer said to Q13 TV. “In this particular case we have two different convictions. One where the victim was 11 and one where the victim was 14 years old, while he was an adult, so this is somebody who should not be around children, especially unsupervised, so we want to know where he’s at, what he’s doing and hold him accountable. He also failed to participate in sex offender treatment.”

Those with information are asked to call 800-222-8477.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

  Comments  

