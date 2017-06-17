Police beat: A dog named Gizmo, fighting brothers, and a grocery store wrestling match

Editor’s note: Compiled from reports to Tacoma police.
June 12: Gizmo had the soul of a pit bull, and the body of a Pekingese mix. The combination was less than intimidating.
The dispatch call started as a complaint about a “camper” at Foss High School, harassing students as they arrived for morning classes. A 49-year-old woman had pitched a tent near a skate park on school grounds.
A school patrol officer spoke to the woman, 49, and asked her what was going on. The woman shouted that she was looking for her vodka. She promptly found it and took a swig. The officer asked for her name. She gave it.
A records check revealed three active arrest warrants for the woman. The officer told her she was going to be detained. The woman ran, just as a second officer arrived on the scene and took her down.
The woman struggled and kicked, and shouted “get him.” The officer didn’t know who she was talking about, until the woman’s small brown dog — Gizmo — latched onto the cuff of his pants.
The woman struggled and kicked, and shouted “get him.” The officer didn’t know who she was talking about, until the woman’s small brown dog — Gizmo — latched onto the cuff of his pants.
The officer tried to shake the dog off. Gizmo didn’t let go. The officer raised his baton. Gizmo backed away and barked.
The officer sent a radio call to animal control officers. He placed the woman into a patrol car. Gizmo jumped in before the door closed, and sat in the back seat.
An animal control officer arrived and took charge of Gizmo. The woman, advised of her rights, replied with curses. She was booked into the Pierce County Jail on the warrants and suspicion of directing a dog to harass a public officer.
Gizmo was also detained, but not euthanized. The woman retained the right to reclaim him after dealing with her warrants.
June 14: The brothers, 56 and 54, were fighting over something. It wasn’t unusual — but then the older of the two pulled a gun and held it to his own head.
The dispatch call came from a neighbor who overheard the fight and watched. When the gun came out, and the older brother threatened to kill himself, the call to 911 came in.
Officers drove to the 800 block of South 39th Street. They found the younger brother, who had a red mark on his neck and a three-inch bleeding scratch that looked like it came from a fingernail.
The man admitted he was drunk. He didn’t want to say much, apart from, “Don’t kill my brother.”
The man admitted he was drunk. He didn’t want to say much, apart from, “Don’t kill my brother.”
He didn’t say what started the fight. He asked the officer if he had a brother, and if they’d ever “danced.”
He said his brother had a new pistol, and had been showing it to them during the fight. He didn’t want his brother to get in trouble.
Officers found the older brother crouched under a covered patio. He was drunk too. His elbow was bruised, and one of his knees was bleeding. He declined medical aid. The older man admitted arguing with his brother, but denied fighting.
Witnesses said enough for officers to agree that the older brother had been the aggressor. They told him he was under arrest for misdemeanor assault.
The man didn’t resist, but as he was being escorted to a patrol car, he said he’d left his gun on the porch where he’d been hiding. Officers recovered the weapon and confiscated it for evidentiary purposes. The older brother was booked into the Pierce County Jail.
June 11: Sometimes grocery shopping can be complicated, especially when you run into someone trying to shake you down for money.
The dispatch call reported a fight in a parking lot. Officers drove to the 1900 block of South 72nd Street to sort out a dispute between two women. One, 24, had a cut lip, a bruise over her left eye, and a mark on her cheek. The other, 53, had a bloody face.
The dueling claims were confusing. The older woman said she’d been attacked by the younger woman. The younger woman said she came to the store with her husband and a friend, who happened to be the older woman’s ex, 49.
The younger woman said the trio was leaving the store when the older woman approached the ex and started trying to talk to him.
The older woman shifted her attention to the younger woman and demanded money, saying she was owed $10. In moments, the two women closed, yelling at each other.
The older woman led with a poking finger in the younger woman’s chest. The younger woman slapped it away. The older woman threw a punch.
The older woman led with a poking finger in the younger woman’s chest. The younger woman slapped it away. The older woman threw a punch.
A wrestling match followed. The older woman fell, pulled off her shoe, and took a swing, hitting the younger woman, who started throwing punches.
The older woman’s ex waded in, separating the combatants. The younger woman called 911.
Officers spoke to the ex, who said he hadn’t expected to see his girlfriend at the grocery store. He said he had been separated from the woman for a while. He said he didn’t know who started the fight.
Two witnesses who saw the fight in the parking lot backed up the younger woman’s account, saying that the older woman was the aggressor who wielded the shoe and threw the first punch.
Officers made a judgment call. They arrested the older woman on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and booked her into the Pierce County Jail.
Sean Robinson: 253-597-8486, @seanrobinsonTNT
Comments