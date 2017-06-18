Suspect in custody after standoff with Thurston County deputies in North Yelm

A man wanted for assault and burglary has been taken into custody after a standoff with deputies, Thurston County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Carla Carter said Sunday morning.
The 33-year-old man is wanted for two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree burglary, Carter said.
The standoff was at the 17400 block of Heather Lane in North Yelm and some homes in the area were evacuated. The man was armed and believed to be alone, Carter said.
Yelm police, negotiators and a SWAT team were also on the scene.
“Good teamwork by all involved,” read a Sunday morning tweet by the Sheriff’s office.
Standoff with wanted subject in the 17400 block of Heather Ln SE. Multiple resources on scene to diffuse the situation. pic.twitter.com/3eSOMMCTHv— Thurston Co. Sheriff (@ThurstonSheriff) June 18, 2017
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments