Dad spends Father's Day in jail after pointing gun at baby girl

One Tacoma man ended Father’s Day in jail after pointing a handgun at his ex and their baby girl, records show.
The 21-year-old was enraged when his ex was late to drop their daughter off at his Tacoma apartment Sunday and allegedly slapped and kicked her during an argument.
Charging papers give this account:
After the assault, the man’s ex called her mother for help and the man threatened to shoot the mother when she arrived.
The woman’s mother watched helplessly as he tried to break the windows out of her daughter’s car and yelled at him to stop.
The man pointed a 9mm handgun at her, then trained the gun on his ex and their 9-month-old daughter. He ran inside his apartment after hearing police sirens.
After an hour-long standoff with a SWAT team, the man surrendered.
He admitted to fighting with his ex and smashing her cell phone but denied having a gun or pointing one at them.
Police said they found a handgun hidden inside a rip on the couch.
The man is being held on $150,000 bail after pleading not guilty Monday to two counts of first-degree assault, one count of fourth-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and third-degree malicious mischief.
