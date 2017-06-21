Machete attack ‘wouldn’t matter because she is stupid’

The one thing they agree on is that they argued.
It started after he returned home from a night of playing pool. It ended with a machete frighteningly close to her neck.
A frantic 911 call early Monday brought Pierce County sheriff’s deputies to the Tacoma home where the couple has lived together for 30 years.
They found a 59-year-old man who repeatedly called his longtime girlfriend “dumb” and “over-medicated,” court records show.
His girlfriend claimed he sometimes gets too rough during disagreements.
On this particular night, he allegedly grabbed a machete from its place against a bedroom wall and swung it at her.
The man told his girlfriend “he could ‘cut her head off and it wouldn’t matter because she is stupid,’” according to charging papers.
Prosecutors charged the man Tuesday with first-degree assault. He pleaded not guilty and is being held on $20,000 bail.
