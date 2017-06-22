Driver gets sheriff’s deputies’ attention with ladder through their windshield

Two Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were driving in South Hill on Wednesday evening when a ladder came through the windshield of their truck, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
A huge hole is obvious in a photo of the dive team’s truck that the department posted to its Facebook page Thursday afternoon.
The two deputies were stopped in traffic heading eastbound on 160th Street East near 74th Avenue East about 6:15 p.m. when a truck traveling the opposite way lost its ladder, the post said.
The ladder went into the windshield of the truck and sent glass throughout the cab, but neither deputy was injured.
The driver of the other truck, a 26-year-old, smelled of marijuana when other deputies arrived.
He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
