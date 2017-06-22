A Pierce County Sheriff’s Department truck had a ladder go through its windshield Wednesday night in South Hill.
A Pierce County Sheriff’s Department truck had a ladder go through its windshield Wednesday night in South Hill. Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Courtesy
A Pierce County Sheriff’s Department truck had a ladder go through its windshield Wednesday night in South Hill. Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Courtesy

Crime

June 22, 2017 3:09 PM

Driver gets sheriff’s deputies’ attention with ladder through their windshield

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

Two Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were driving in South Hill on Wednesday evening when a ladder came through the windshield of their truck, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

A huge hole is obvious in a photo of the dive team’s truck that the department posted to its Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

The two deputies were stopped in traffic heading eastbound on 160th Street East near 74th Avenue East about 6:15 p.m. when a truck traveling the opposite way lost its ladder, the post said.

The ladder went into the windshield of the truck and sent glass throughout the cab, but neither deputy was injured.

The driver of the other truck, a 26-year-old, smelled of marijuana when other deputies arrived.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Man found dead in University Place

Man found dead in University Place 1:33

Man found dead in University Place
Suspect arraigned for fatal gang initiation stabbing in Tacoma 0:43

Suspect arraigned for fatal gang initiation stabbing in Tacoma
Fateful phone call left mother in disbelief 1:32

Fateful phone call left mother in disbelief

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos