A bullet went through the windshield of a Chevrolet SUV last week during a road rage shooting in Kent, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A bullet went through the windshield of a Chevrolet SUV last week during a road rage shooting in Kent, according to the Washington State Patrol. Washington State Patrol Courtesy
A bullet went through the windshield of a Chevrolet SUV last week during a road rage shooting in Kent, according to the Washington State Patrol. Washington State Patrol Courtesy

Crime

June 23, 2017 2:48 PM

State Patrol needs your help finding driver who shot at fellow motorist

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

Washington State Patrol troopers are trying to identify the person who fired bullets into a fellow motorist’s car last week on state Route 516 near Kent.

The incident happened about 1:25 a.m. June 13 on eastbound SR 516 east of Des Moines near the Kent city limits.

According to a State Patrol news release:

A white Acura Integra cut off a silver Chevrolet SUV, prompting the SUV driver to honk at the driver of the Acura.

The Acura driver responded with honks and hand gestures to the SUV driver, then stopped in front of them to yell at them.

The SUV driver pulled around the Acura, whose driver pursued them, then fired three or four shots through the rear window of the SUV.

One of the bullets went through a headrest in the car before going through the windshield.

The SUV driver sped away, then called 911 from a convenience store parking lot. Neither driver nor passenger was injured.

The white Acura Integra has a dent in the left front quarter panel and driver’s door, and there is primer on the right side of the front bumper.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Ruth Medeiros at 425-401-7719 or ruth.medeiros@wsp.wa.gov.

This incident wasn’t the only recent road rage issue on SR 516: On Tuesday, a Subaru driver drove into a Jeep passing her on the shoulder during a traffic jam.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Man found dead in University Place

Man found dead in University Place 1:33

Man found dead in University Place
Suspect arraigned for fatal gang initiation stabbing in Tacoma 0:43

Suspect arraigned for fatal gang initiation stabbing in Tacoma
Fateful phone call left mother in disbelief 1:32

Fateful phone call left mother in disbelief

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos