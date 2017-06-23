State Patrol needs your help finding driver who shot at fellow motorist

Washington State Patrol troopers are trying to identify the person who fired bullets into a fellow motorist’s car last week on state Route 516 near Kent.
The incident happened about 1:25 a.m. June 13 on eastbound SR 516 east of Des Moines near the Kent city limits.
According to a State Patrol news release:
A white Acura Integra cut off a silver Chevrolet SUV, prompting the SUV driver to honk at the driver of the Acura.
The Acura driver responded with honks and hand gestures to the SUV driver, then stopped in front of them to yell at them.
The SUV driver pulled around the Acura, whose driver pursued them, then fired three or four shots through the rear window of the SUV.
One of the bullets went through a headrest in the car before going through the windshield.
The SUV driver sped away, then called 911 from a convenience store parking lot. Neither driver nor passenger was injured.
The white Acura Integra has a dent in the left front quarter panel and driver’s door, and there is primer on the right side of the front bumper.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Ruth Medeiros at 425-401-7719 or ruth.medeiros@wsp.wa.gov.
This incident wasn’t the only recent road rage issue on SR 516: On Tuesday, a Subaru driver drove into a Jeep passing her on the shoulder during a traffic jam.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
