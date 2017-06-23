Reward offered for information in University Place killing

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the community’s help in solving the homicide in University Place on Thursday, and offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Mark Myers, 55, was found shot to death about 11 a.m. Thursday in his home in the 2100 block of Sunset Drive West, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said, when friends of his came over to walk his dog.

Myers talked to a friend about 10 p.m. Wednesday — that was the last time he was heard from.

There is no indication that Myers was involved in any kind of illegal activities, investigators believe.

Detectives are seeking any possible motive for Myers’ killing, and looking for any information on suspicious persons or vehicles seen near his house early Thursday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Callers are allowed to remain anonymous.