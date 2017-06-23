Bystander killed in shootout. One of the gunmen headed for prison

A man who fired a fatal shot during an East Tacoma shootout was sentenced Friday to nearly eight years in prison.
Andre David Stewart pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the death of 23-year-old Marquel Bradley, who investigators don’t believe was involved in the shootout.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend gave 24-year-old Stewart a low-end sentence of seven years, 11 months in prison.
The shootout on April 16, 2016, at East 35th and L streets started when Stewart was talking to two men across the street from him and one of them started shooting, according to court records.
Stewart fired back, and one of the dozens of shots exchanged hit Bradley, who was down the street at the time. Investigators determined the fatal bullet came from Stewart’s gun.
Prosecutors initially charged Stewart’s girlfriend, 22-year-old Jennifer Irene Boyd, who drove Stewart from the scene. They dismissed her case earlier this year.
“... the state has concluded that it could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant knew her codefendant had committed a crime at the time that she drove him away from the scene of the shooting,” Deputy Prosecutor Jesse Williams wrote in the motion to dismiss.
