Drunken Chambers Bay golfers startle woman, break man’s nose, deputies say

A man was punched in the face, breaking his nose, after telling off someone who startled his wife as they ran through Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Place earlier this week, Pierce County deputies say.
The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on one of the trails near the Chambers Bay golf course.
According to sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer:
The man’s wife was running ahead of him on the trail when an intoxicated golfer jumped out at her and yelled “Boo!”
She was startled and scared.
As the man went by, he told the golfer and his buddy that scaring his wife wasn’t nice. A short argument ensued, and the golfers started shoving the man.
The shoves turned into punches, one of which broke the man’s nose.
Golf course employees told deputies the men were “very drunk.”
The man was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, where he had to undergo surgery.
He suffered multiple nasal fractures and facial lacerations, and he needed a second surgery. He has to wear a nose brace in the meantime.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments