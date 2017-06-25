Crime

June 25, 2017 3:25 PM

Ex-boyfriend shoots new boyfriend before killing self in SeaTac

The Associated Press

A man shot and wounded another man then turned the gun on himself in SeaTac, Washington.

Police received a report of a shooting at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found one man dead with a gunshot wound to the head and another shot with life-threatening injuries.

King County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindi West says police were told that the woman who lives at the house had her 29-year-old boyfriend over visiting.

West says the woman’s ex-boyfriend showed up and confronted the new boyfriend.

The two men started a shoving match, and the ex-boyfriend pulled out a gun and shot the current boyfriend.

The ex-boyfriend then shot himself in the head and died at the scene. The other man was hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Man sentenced for fatally shooting shoplifter at Spanaway convenience store

Man sentenced for fatally shooting shoplifter at Spanaway convenience store 1:22

Man sentenced for fatally shooting shoplifter at Spanaway convenience store
Man found dead in University Place 1:33

Man found dead in University Place
Suspect arraigned for fatal gang initiation stabbing in Tacoma 0:43

Suspect arraigned for fatal gang initiation stabbing in Tacoma

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos