Crime

June 27, 2017 10:50 AM

The thieves’ weapon of choice: bear spray

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

The thieves chose to arm themselves with bear spray.

They donned hooded sweatshirts on Friday and walked into a power equipment store in Tacoma, which drew the attention of employees since it was warm outside.

The two men then cut cables on two generators and started to flee, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

One thief made it. The other was caught in fisticuffs with three employees who held him as he struggled.

That’s when the thief pulled out the bear spray and let loose on employees.

Nobody was injured, but they certainly weren’t happy.

The 21-year-old on Monday was ordered jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail after pleading not guilty to first-degree robbery and three counts of assault.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Man sentenced for fatally shooting shoplifter at Spanaway convenience store

Man sentenced for fatally shooting shoplifter at Spanaway convenience store 1:22

Man sentenced for fatally shooting shoplifter at Spanaway convenience store
Man found dead in University Place 1:33

Man found dead in University Place
Suspect arraigned for fatal gang initiation stabbing in Tacoma 0:43

Suspect arraigned for fatal gang initiation stabbing in Tacoma

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos