The thieves’ weapon of choice: bear spray

The thieves chose to arm themselves with bear spray.
They donned hooded sweatshirts on Friday and walked into a power equipment store in Tacoma, which drew the attention of employees since it was warm outside.
The two men then cut cables on two generators and started to flee, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
One thief made it. The other was caught in fisticuffs with three employees who held him as he struggled.
That’s when the thief pulled out the bear spray and let loose on employees.
Nobody was injured, but they certainly weren’t happy.
The 21-year-old on Monday was ordered jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail after pleading not guilty to first-degree robbery and three counts of assault.
