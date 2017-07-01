Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Calvin Ticeson
Age: 63.
Description: 5 feet 11 and 185 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1988 of two counts of second-degree rape in King County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and a woman in separate incidents. Convicted in 1995 and 1998 of unlawful imprisonment for sexually assaulting two women.
Sex offender treatment: Had limited participation in a treatment program while at the Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Ronald L. Vandermey
Age: 64.
Description: 5 feet 10 and 140 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.
Where registered to live: 3700 block of East J Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1991 of first-degree child molestation in Whatcom County for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy. Convicted in 1985 of indecent liberties in Whatcom County. Convicted four times in Pierce County for failing to register as a sex offender.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Detective Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Arthur Sparks
Age: 61.
Description: 6 feet 1 and 190 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.
Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1993 of second-rape in King County for sexually assaulting a woman. Convicted in 1980 of two counts of rape in Alaska for sexually assaulting two women.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while at the Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Detective Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Tommie Coleman
Age: 64.
Description: 5 feet 6 and 180 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1986 of first-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman. Convicted in 1977 of first-degree rape in King County for sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while at the Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Detective Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments