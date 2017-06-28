The campus of University of Puget Sound is seen in February. A 23-year-old Tacoma man who shot at campus security guards in November 2015 was sentenced last week to more than seven years in prison.
The campus of University of Puget Sound is seen in February. A 23-year-old Tacoma man who shot at campus security guards in November 2015 was sentenced last week to more than seven years in prison. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
The campus of University of Puget Sound is seen in February. A 23-year-old Tacoma man who shot at campus security guards in November 2015 was sentenced last week to more than seven years in prison. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Crime

June 28, 2017 6:22 PM

Man who drunkenly shot at UPS security guards is sentenced

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

The man who drunkenly shot at University of Puget Sound security officers in November 2015 was sentenced last week to more than seven years in prison.

Alex Kjellesvik, 23, of Tacoma pleaded guilty earlier this year in Pierce County Superior Court to three counts of second-degree assault, for which he was sentenced to 92 months of flat time in prison. He had been charged with two counts of first-degree assault and one count of driving under the influence.

Kjellesvik was drunk about 3 a.m. Nov. 3, 2015, when he was revving the engine of his stalled car near North 13th and Lawrence streets.

Some annoyed UPS students called security.

Two officers responded and asked Kjellesvik to keep his car noise down and move out of the street, then left.

More annoyed UPS students called security.

The officers returned to find Kjellesvik in the road, walking away from his car. They told him he needed to move it.

He yelled back at them, then fired five shots, reloaded, and fired five more.

The security officers hid behind a tree — which was hit with at least three bullets — as they called 911 and waited for Tacoma police to arrive. Four more bullets hit a nearby house.

Police found the man sitting on a park bench, gun tucked into his waistband, using his phone. He was arrested.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man sentenced for fatally shooting shoplifter at Spanaway convenience store

Man sentenced for fatally shooting shoplifter at Spanaway convenience store 1:22

Man sentenced for fatally shooting shoplifter at Spanaway convenience store
Man found dead in University Place 1:33

Man found dead in University Place
Suspect arraigned for fatal gang initiation stabbing in Tacoma 0:43

Suspect arraigned for fatal gang initiation stabbing in Tacoma

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos