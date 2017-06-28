He stabbed his mom’s dog to death. He served 1 day in jail

A 21-year-old Tacoma man who fatally stabbed his mother’s dog last May, days after it bit her, received no further jail time after pleading guilty Tuesday in Pierce County Superior Court.
Darius Brooks pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree animal cruelty for killing Minnie the pit bull. He had originally been charged with one count of first-degree animal cruelty and one count of second-degree animal cruelty.
Brooks received a two-year suspended sentence for the crimes, and he was given credit for the one day he served in jail.
The dog was found buried in a Tacoma backyard May 24, 2016, an electrical cord around its neck, still wearing its muzzle, collar and leash.
Brooks’ story didn’t add up to Tacoma police.
His mother had called 911 on May 19, asking the humane society to remove the animal from her home because it bit both of her arms.
Two days later, she went to the shelter and picked up Minnie after a change of heart.
Brooks was upset with his mother, so he took the dog to his home.
He told an animal control officer the dog bit him, so he stabbed it. But the officer noted that the dog still had the muzzle on when she was buried.
Next to the dog’s body was a blood-covered hammer and an 8-inch hunting knife.
As part of the plea agreement, Brooks is required to obey the law, not own dogs, undergo a mental health evaluation, and he is required to pay $1,700 in court fees. He also is under a two-year no-contact order with his mother.
