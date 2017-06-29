Crime

Senior housing resident arrested, suspected of stabbing a staff member

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

June 29, 2017 11:46 AM

A senior housing resident suspected of stabbing a worker on Wednesday was arrested and booked into King County Jail, according to statement released by the Renton Police Department.

The 73-year-old man reportedly attacked a 40-year-old worker with a knife at a senior housing complex located on the 300 block of Wells Ave. S. in Renton. The elderly man cut the worker’s arm and then returned to his apartment. Police called the suspect out of the apartment and then arrested him.

The suspect is being investigated for felony assault.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

