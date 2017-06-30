They wanted to impound his vehicle. He threatened them with a rifle.

He was not going to let anybody take his broken down vehicle.
A letter from a Fife homeowners association warning the 42-year-old that the inoperable car had to be moved away went ignored. The vehicle did not.
On Wednesday, the Wapato Pointe South Homeowners Association sent three employees to impound the vehicle. They were greeted by an upset man who yelled and grabbed a rifle, records show.
“The defendant had stated that he would kill anyone who came on his property…” according to charging papers.
The man claimed he was waiting on parts for the vehicle. He allegedly waved the rifle around and warned them to get off his property.
Police were called and officers took the man’s children away. They are now with the man’s estranged wife.
While searching the home for other weapons, police said they discovered a marijuana grow.
The man pleaded not guilty Thursday to second-degree assault and was jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail.
No word on whether the vehicle is still there.
