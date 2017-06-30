More Videos

  • Man fleeing traffic stop causes collision, closing Steilacoom Boulevard

    A serious crash in Lakewood occurred after a man fleeing a traffic stop caused a collision that closed Steilacoom Boulevard.

Crime

3 hurt in crash that shut down major Lakewood road

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

and Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

June 30, 2017 12:03 PM

A man who sped away from officers trying to stop him for a traffic violation caused a crash that sent three people to area hospitals Friday morning, according to Lakewood police.

The collision, which occurred about 10:15 a.m. on Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest near Phillips Road Southwest, shut down the road for about two hours.

The man had a felony warrant for his arrest, police spokesman Andy Gildehaus said.

He fled the scene of the crash, but was arrested nearby, Gildehaus said. He was hospitalized, as one of his passengers and the sole occupant of the vehicle he side-swiped.

He was booked into Pierce County Jail on Friday evening on suspicion of the following charges: felony eluding police, reckless driving, vehicular assault and failing to remain at an injury accident, as well as a probation violation.

The man’s car ended up “perfectly in a parking spot, which was pretty nice,” Gildehaus said.

Tires and car parts, as well as clothing and trash, could be seen strewn along the road.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

