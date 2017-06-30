West Pierce Fire & Rescue divers help retrieve a stolen truck they found Friday morning in American Lake.
Crime

June 30, 2017 5:11 PM

Training divers find pickup submerged in lake

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

West Pierce Fire & Rescue divers found a big surprise at the bottom of American Lake in Lakewood during a drill on Friday morning.

One with an extended cab.

The divers found a pickup resting at the bottom of the lake about 9:30 a.m. during routine training, West Pierce spokeswoman Jenny Weekes said.

They initially thought it was a prop, but it wasn’t.

The divers removed the license plate from the truck and brought it to the surface, then called Lakewood police, which confirmed the truck was stolen in March. Weekes said the truck could have been down there since then.

“If I had to guess, the insurance company is probably going to total it,” Weekes said with a laugh.

The divers then hooked the truck up and helped it get towed to the surface.

There was no immediate indication why the truck was in the lake, Weekes said.

“I can’t recall in my 16 years here that we’ve ever found a truck,” Weekes said. “This is not one that we typically deal with.”

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

