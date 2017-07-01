Police Beat: Aliens, a jilted lover and a jealous driver

Editor’s note: Compiled from reports to Tacoma police.
June 26: When the woman said she needed to “get the aliens out,” the officer figured she was talking about immigrants.
Not exactly.
The dispatch call reported an unwanted person in the 3800 block of South G Street who refused to leave. Officers drove to the apartment and found a 29-year-old woman sitting in the back yard.
The woman said she used to live at the address but had moved out. She said she came back for her children’s Social Security cards, but her sister wouldn’t hand them over.
The sister, 26, said the woman was a drug user. She didn’t move out; she was kicked out. She’d just gotten out of jail after stealing the sister’s car.
The sister, 26, said the woman was a drug user. She didn’t move out; she was kicked out. She’d just gotten out of jail after stealing the sister’s car.
The sister had custody of the woman’s two children. She proved it with papers from the state. The woman came around today and started raging and shouting threats, the sister said. The woman had attacked her, scratching her sister’s arms and kicking her in the stomach.
A witness backed up the sister’s account, and said he waded in to stop the assault.
Officers spoke to the woman again. She said she needed to “get the aliens out.”
What did that mean?
The woman pointed at the sky.
“From up there, above the clouds,” she said.
Was the woman saying her sister was an alien from another planet?
“Yes, she is not my sister,” the woman said. “She is an alien acting like my sister. They all are. We have to protect the world. They need to go. I want them dead. I don’t have a gun, but you are police, you need to shoot them.”
Officers told the woman she was under arrest. They booked her into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor assault. One officer requested an accompanying mental-health referral.
June 26: The bedroom was trashed. The woman, 22, said her ex-girlfriend did it.
Officers had responded to a report of a domestic incident in the 700 block of South 40th Street. They met the woman and a witness at the front door of an apartment and checked the bedroom.
The bed was covered with papers. The papers were covered with syrupy goo that appeared to be laundry detergent. The closet doors were pocked with ragged, softball-sized holes. Profane phrases scrawled in black ink covered the walls and a TV screen. The words called the woman a cheater.
The bed was covered with papers. The papers were covered with syrupy goo that appeared to be laundry detergent. The closet doors were pocked with ragged, softball-sized holes. Profane phrases scrawled in black ink covered the walls and a TV screen. The words called the woman a cheater.
The woman said she was afraid the landlord would make her pay for the damages. She said she hadn’t been home when the trouble started, but came immediately.
The witness, a 22-year-old man, had been home. He said he’d been taking a shower when he heard banging on the door. He saw the ex-girlfriend, 19, standing outside with a tire iron, banging the door.
The man said he let the girlfriend in because he feared she would break the window in the door. The ex came in, started trashing the place, then left just as the woman returned home.
The ex was standing by the woman’s car when she arrived, holding the tire iron and threatening to bash the vehicle and pour salt into the engine before fleeing.
Officers drove to the ex-girlfriend’s address. She answered the door. They told her she was under arrest. The ex’s mother came out and yelled at the officers, saying her daughter was the victim, and the woman at the trashed apartment beat the ex regularly.
The ex started crying. Her shirt was ripped. She had a bruise on her arm. She said she went to the apartment to pick up her car registration after moving out. She admitted carrying the tire iron. She admitted dumping the papers on the bed and punching holes in the closet.
“I got mad,” she said. “I did some damage.”
She said she wrote on the walls, but that was earlier. She said the woman had beaten her in the past and told her to lie to police. Officers found records of a domestic violence call from the previous week, but both women had said the argument was only verbal.
Officers booked the ex-girlfriend into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vandalism and destruction of property.
June 23: The dispatch call reported a man being chased by a car, driven by an unknown female.
Officers drove to the 5600 block of South Cheyenne Street. They found a silver 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix with two people inside: a woman, 49, sat behind the wheel. A man 23, sat in the back.
The man jumped out of the car and said he’d almost been run over. The woman started yelling at him. Officers separated them and listened to two stories.
The man wore a torn shirt. He had red scratches on his chest. He said he’d been visiting his girlfriend earlier at her apartment. They argued because he was talking to other women on Facebook. Things got loud, and she attacked him, he said. He held her down, then left the apartment to get away.
The man wore a torn shirt. He had red scratches on his chest. He said he’d been visiting his girlfriend earlier at her apartment. They argued because he was talking to other women on Facebook. Things got loud, and she attacked him, he said. He held her down, then left the apartment to get away.
The woman followed in her car, he said. He tried to run, and she almost hit him.
The woman’s daughter, 24, had been in the apartment when the fight started. Officers spoke to her. She said she hadn’t seen an assault, but heard them arguing.
The woman said the man attacked her. She said her daughter witnessed it. Officers told her the daughter didn’t say that. The woman said her daughter was lying. She said her boyfriend was lying because of his mental health problems.
Officers spoke to another witness who said he had been in his front yard when he saw the man running down the street, shouting, “Help me, call the police!”
The witness said the silver car had followed the man and driven at him as the man tried to dodge.
Officers booked the woman into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor assault.
Comments