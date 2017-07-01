1 killed, 1 taken to Harborview after high-speed wreck near McCleary

One person was killed and two people were injured after a high-speed crash on state Route 108 east of McCleary on Saturday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The wreck happened six miles east of McCleary in Mason County about 2 p.m. when a speeding pickup truck missed a turn and hit a tree, according to a State Patrol news release.
One person died at the scene; that person’s gender and hometown were not known Saturday night.
The driver of the truck, a 25-year-old Salkum man, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for his injuries. A 28-year-old female passenger from Akron, Indiana, was taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton.
After his discharge from Harborview, the Salkum man will be arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, the release states.
SR 108 was blocked in both directions for more than five and a half hours.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments