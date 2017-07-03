A 77-year-old cyclist failed to stop, troopers say. Then he was killed by a car

A 77-year-old cyclists was killed Sunday when he reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a vehicle, according to a statement from the Washington State Patrol.
Joseph Vlach of Poulsbo was riding southbound on state Route 3 and exited to Route 308 near Poulsbo when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the top of the ramp. He was struck by a white 2014 Hyundai Sonata shortly before 5 p.m., according to the State Patrol statement. Vlach was wearing a helmet.
The eastbound lanes of Route 308 were closed for about four hours.
