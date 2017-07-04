Federal Way man charged with shooting his visiting girlfriend

A Federal Way man is being charged with assault after police said he shot his 21-year-old girlfriend who was visiting from out of state.
Federal Way police said they responded to a report of a self-inflicted gunshot incident at the Club Palisades apartment complex at about 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, and the victim was the 21-year-old woman.
The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. A police spokeswoman said she was still alive as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Federal Way detectives determined that the victim’s boyfriend, a 23-year-old from Federal Way, shot the woman.
The suspect, who was not named by police, will be booked into the King County Jail on assault charges, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Federal Way Police Department by submitting a tip at www.safecityfw.com or calling 253-835-2121.
Candice Ruud: 253-597-8441, @candiceruud
