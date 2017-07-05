Man found dead in Steilacoom backyard

A man was found dead in a Steilacoom backyard Tuesday night.
Public safety officers were called to a home about 11:15 p.m. and found an “unresponsive male” in the backyard, Town Administrator Paul Loveless said.
Firefighters performed CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers learned a man fled the scene before they arrived and put out a bulletin with information on the suspect and a vehicle to other Pierce County law enforcement agencies.
The suspect was taken into custody about 1 a.m. in Puyallup. He was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter.
“This appears to be an isolated incident,” Loveless said. “There does not appear to be any other public safety concerns related to this incident.”
He declined to immediately answer questions about the cause of death, relationship between the two men or what led up to the killing.
The victim has not been identified.
Pierce County prosecutors are reviewing the case and are expected to file charges Thursday.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
