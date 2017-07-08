Dive team joins search for man missing at Mineral Lake

The search for a missing 54-year-old man continued Friday at Mineral Lake according to the Lewis County Sheriff Chief Dusty Breen.
Authorities have been looking for Gerald L. Harris of Mineral since July 5 when they were dispatched to the lake. Harris was believed to be in the water. With the help of boaters, authorities started checking the lake, other locations in Mineral and Harris’ residence. The search continued Thursday and on Friday the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department dive searched the lake using sonar devices.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department asks anybody with information about the incident to call 360-748-9286 or 360-740-1105.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments