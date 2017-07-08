A Graham man said he witnessed the fatal shooting on Interstate 5 near Carpenter Road on Saturday morning.

Steven Davis, 42, said he was headed to work in Olympia when the driver who was in a dark vehicle passed him on I-5 in DuPont.

“I was doing 70, and I’m in the left lane, and I see this black car come barreling,” said Davis, who also gave a statement to investigators. “He passed everyone on the right. …Over 100 (mph), easily.”

The Thurston County Incident Investigation Team is investigating the shooting, and an 18-year veteran of the Washington State Patrol is on administrative leave, according to Trooper Brooke Bova.

Davis said four state patrol troopers passed him near the Martin Way exit.

Traffic was stopped in his lane when he got near Carpenter. Davis said he was about four or five cars away from the suspect’s vehicle, as it was surrounded by troopers. He rolled down his window.

“You hear them say, ‘Don’t do it don’t do it, drop it, drop it,’” Davis told The Olympian.

Davis said he heard the shooting, and watched the troopers’ response afterward. He described it as quick and compassionate.

“The state trooper was pumping on his chest,” Davis said. “And the state trooper was like, ‘C’mon buddy!’ I don’t think the trooper wanted that guy to die.”

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:38 Witness video from freeway shooting Pause 0:49 Officer involved shooting shuts down I5 1:44 Driver killed by trooper wanted 'death by cop' 1:54 Man killed in his backyard "could have been a great friend" 0:24 Man suspected of killing mom's boyfriend attends hearing 0:47 Tacoma cop runs over drunk soldier surveillance video shows 0:17 Felon charged with murder in Fife car wreck 0:43 Man fleeing traffic stop causes collision, closing Steilacoom Boulevard 1:22 Man sentenced for fatally shooting shoplifter at Spanaway convenience store 1:33 Man found dead in University Place Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Driver killed by trooper wanted 'death by cop' An officer involved shooting on Interstate 5 in Lacey, Washington, has left a man dead after confronting Washington State Patrol troopers with a knife. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Michael Wilson, 34, of Spanaway said he was on his way to work for OG Farms in Shelton when he drove by the scene.

Wilson said he saw the shooting victim’s car when he got on the freeway at Thorne Lane.

He said he didn’t see troopers on I-5 until Marvin Road. At the scene, he said he saw five or six cars surrounding one car. He said he heard the shooting.

“They double tapped him to his chest,” Wilson said. “They shot him twice. …Right after the shots were fired, I hit the record button.”

Wilson’s video shows troopers approaching the vehicle, one with a firearm drawn. CPR had not been initiated, at that point, he said.

“After they shot him, they talked about how he was still breathing and still alive,” Wilson said.