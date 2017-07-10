Mom stepped out for a diaper. A voice inside told her she couldn’t have her kids back

She was doing a favor for a friend, and had her children held captive in return.
The woman agreed to drop clothes off at a Tacoma apartment for her friend’s wife Thursday.
During the visit, the woman ran out to her car to grab a diaper and left her infant and 4-year-old inside the home.
“When she stepped out of the apartment, the defendant slammed the apartment door closed,” court records show. “The defendant starting yelling to (the woman) that she had let people into the apartment who were not allowed and she would not be getting her children back.”
The wife allegedly told the woman that if she tried to open the door, a knife would fall on the baby.
Police couldn’t get the wife to open the door or answer the phone so they got a key from the apartment manager. It took some time to get inside since the door was barricaded.
Officers found the wife in the bathroom, holding the infant while the 4-year-old stood in the shower with the water running.
Neither child was injured.
The wife may have been on methamphetamine, records show.
There was a knife stuck in the door to help hold it shut but police do not believe it would have injured the baby.
Prosecutors have charged the 34-year-old with two counts of second-degree kidnapping. She was released on her own recognizance after pleading not guilty Friday.
