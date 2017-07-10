Pierce County Sheriff's Department Courtesy
Pierce County Sheriff's Department Courtesy

Crime

July 10, 2017 1:03 PM

It didn’t matter that he was at work. He pulled a gun on the men anyway.

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

A 22-year-old fast food employee saw the men walk in and knew there’d be trouble.

He’d fought with the men in Federal Way earlier. Now the group had found him at the Spanaway restaurant where he worked.

It was 10 p.m. Sunday.

The employee pulled out a handgun he kept holstered on his hip. The three or four men who’d come looking for him ran for the parking lot.

Investigators said the employee started shooting, striking one of the men in the shoulder.

All the men fled the restaurant in the 15800 block of Pacific Avenue South. The one shot in the shoulder was later dropped off at an area hospital.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies arrested the employee on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators said he did not have a license to carry a concealed pistol.

Several witnesses apparently recorded the shooting and aftermath Sunday. Detectives are asking anyone who was involved in the shooting or saw the shooting to contact them at 253-798-7530.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

