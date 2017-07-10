Driving 147 mph away from cops doesn’t help if they’re watching from above

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:30 Motorcyclist going 147 mph caught by Washington State Patrol Pause 0:27 Pedestrian hit by car on North Pearl Street 0:38 Witness video from freeway shooting 0:49 Officer involved shooting shuts down I5 1:44 Driver killed by trooper wanted 'death by cop' 1:54 Man killed in his backyard "could have been a great friend" 0:24 Man suspected of killing mom's boyfriend attends hearing 0:47 Tacoma cop runs over drunk soldier surveillance video shows 0:17 Felon charged with murder in Fife car wreck 0:43 Man fleeing traffic stop causes collision, closing Steilacoom Boulevard Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email On July 4, 2017, a motorcyclist was clocked going 82 mph in a 60 mph zone. When the driver failed to stop, a Washington State Patrol trooper notified the agency's aviation unit which produced this footage of a 17-mile pursuit on I-5 in Snohomish County. Washington State Patrol Courtesy

On July 4, 2017, a motorcyclist was clocked going 82 mph in a 60 mph zone. When the driver failed to stop, a Washington State Patrol trooper notified the agency's aviation unit which produced this footage of a 17-mile pursuit on I-5 in Snohomish County. Washington State Patrol Courtesy