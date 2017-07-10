On July 4, 2017, a motorcyclist was clocked going 82 mph in a 60 mph zone. When the driver failed to stop, a Washington State Patrol trooper notified the agency's aviation unit which produced this footage of a 17-mile pursuit on I-5 in Snohomish County. Washington State Patrol Courtesy
Crime

July 10, 2017 1:19 PM

Driving 147 mph away from cops doesn’t help if they’re watching from above

By Stacia Glenn

Evading the cops isn’t as easy when you’re being watched from above.

That’s what one motorcyclist learned July 4 when he led troopers on a 17-mile pursuit in Snohomish County.

He first hit the radar when he was spotted driving 82 mph in a 60 mph zone along northbound Interstate 5 near the Boeing exit. When the motorcyclist didn’t slow down for troopers, they notified the aviation unit in the area, which then tracked the motorcyclist to Everett.

At one point, he was clocked at 147 mph, the State Patrol said.

He got off his bike and tried to hide under a boat outside a home but troopers in the air unit notified troopers on the ground, who took him into custody.

The State Patrol posted a video of the pursuit on its Facebook page.

