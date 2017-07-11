He allegedly shot at his neighbor’s house and pointed a rifle at cops before he was detained

Kent police shot at an armed man with mental health issues during a standoff Monday afternoon before taking the man into custody, according to a statement released by the Kent Police Department.
The officers fired at the man after he allegedly pointed a rifle at them from a window in his residence. Police were responding to the incident on the 22800 block of 134th Ave. S.E. after receiving reports that the man shot at his neighbor’s house then retreated to his own home.
Officers recognized the location and the man as a person they dealt with previously. The man has an active mental health committal order calling for him to be detained and committed for a 72-hour mental health evaluation.
Police were attempting to negotiate with the man when he appeared at the window with the rifle, according to the statement released by the department. The man reportedly retreated after shots were fired and stopped responding to officers or the Valley SWAT team. After police attempted to enter the home the man was detained at the front door. He was treated for injuries and transported to a local hospital.
The police officers were not injured and were placed on paid administrative leave, a practice the department says is standard for officers involved in critical incidents.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments