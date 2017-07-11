The beating with a hammer wouldn’t look like a suicide. That, and the fact that he lived

The plan was to make the death look like a suicide.
But after beating him with a hammer and motorcycle helmet, pistol-whipping him and hitting him in the throat with the back of a toilet tank to stop his screaming, that plan was clearly not going to work.
In the end, they left the man convulsing and bleeding profusely in his Tacoma home.
He was able to call 911 and responding officers forced their way into the house after spotting the victim through a window.
Police said blood stains and splatter were found throughout the home.
The victim was taken to Tacoma General Hospital, where doctors determined he had a compressed skull fracture, as well as several cuts to his face and various bruises and swelling. They took him into surgery.
That was July 3.
Two days later, he regained consciousness and could speak with detectives.
Charging papers give this account:
The victim lived with his girlfriend and two roommates, Justin Perez, 31, and Travis Silva, 39.
He’d gone home July 3 to change his clothes and when he went upstairs to the kitchen, Silva allegedly charged him and started a fight.
Then Perez and a friend, George Cain, joined in the assault on the victim.
The attack moved into Silva’s bedroom, where the victim was struck several times in the head with a motorcycle helmet. They swung a knife at his face saying “an eye for an eye,” records show.
The men then wrapped an extension cord around the victim’s neck and dragged him downstairs, forcing him into a bathtub halfway filled with ice and water.
When the victim refused to lie under the water, he was pistol-whipped with a rusty revolver and beaten in the face with a hammer.
They kept telling him, “’you know you’re going to die tonight,’” records show.
They put a gun in his mouth. They hit him in the throat with the back of a toilet tank when he screamed. He was repeatedly dunked in the water.
“The suspects then stated that they needed to drag him to the garage to make (his) death look like a suicide,” according to charging papers.
The victim grabbed the door frame and hung on despite being hit in the hands, knees and ankles with a hammer. He released his grip when the hammer hit the back of his head.
“Silva then stated that they couldn’t make it look like suicide and ‘might as well finish him off,’” records show.
The victim began convulsing uncontrollably and his roommates allegedly panicked and fled.
Later, when speaking with police about the attack, the victim remembered the men dropping the weapons in a bucket to get rid of them.
He remembered an officer rubbing his chest to keep him alert. He remembered a doctor promising he wouldn’t let him die. He remembered almost dying.
Police began searching for Perez, Silva and Cain. They said money and jewelry were also taken from the victim’s room.
Cain’s employer said he hadn’t shown up for work. Silva told detectives on that phone that he couldn’t come for an interview because he didn’t have a ride back to Tacoma.
Perez turned himself in Friday, telling investigators he assaulted the victim alone because the victim beat his girlfriend and had previously threatened him.
“Perez stated that he alone beat (the victim) to scare him away,” court papers show.
Pierce County prosecutors have charged all three men with attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, four counts of second-degree assault, first-degree robbery and unlawful imprisonment.
Perez pleaded not guilty Monday and was ordered jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail. He is barred from having contact with the victim, Silva or the victim’s girlfriend.
Cain and Silva have not been arrested.
