Steven Craig Powell enters Pierce County Superior for an arraignment on charges of possessing child pornography, October 28, 2014.
Steven Craig Powell enters Pierce County Superior for an arraignment on charges of possessing child pornography, October 28, 2014. Peter Haley Staff file, 2014
Steven Craig Powell enters Pierce County Superior for an arraignment on charges of possessing child pornography, October 28, 2014. Peter Haley Staff file, 2014

Crime

July 11, 2017 1:50 PM

Steven Powell released early from prison after voyeurism, child porn convictions

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

Steven Powell was released from prison Tuesday morning after serving time for possession of child pornography, a Department of Corrections spokesman said.

Powell, who was previously convicted on multiple counts of voyeurism, received some good behavior time, said DOC spokesman Jeremy Barclay. Powell, 66, was convicted on the child pornography charges in 2015 and sentenced to 5 years in prison.

Powell, who lived on South Hill, was transferred to a Pierce County community supervisor who will monitor Powell for two years, Barclay said. Barclay did not know where Powell would live but said it is typical for people under supervision to reside in the county of their conviction.

Powell was sentenced for possessing child pornography photos and video. He was previously convicted for surreptitiously photographing young neighbor girls while they were in various stages of undress.

In 2015, deputy prosecutor Bryce Nelson told jurors Powell took the photos and video in 2006 and 2007 from his own bedroom window, which had a view of the neighbors' second-story bathroom where the girls, then 8 and 9, changed, bathed and used the toilet.

Detectives from Pierce County and the West Valley City Police Department in Utah found the child pornography while searching Powell's South Hill home in 2011. They were looking for evidence in the disappearance of his daughter-in-law, Susan Cox Powell.

The Puyallup native went missing from her Utah home in 2009 and is presumed murdered by her husband and Steven Powell's son, Josh Powell, who lived with his father during the time of the search

In 2012, Josh Powell killed himself and his two young sons by blowing up a Frederickson house.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Motorcyclist going 147 mph caught by Washington State Patrol

Motorcyclist going 147 mph caught by Washington State Patrol 4:30

Motorcyclist going 147 mph caught by Washington State Patrol
Pedestrian hit by car on North Pearl Street 0:27

Pedestrian hit by car on North Pearl Street
Driver killed by trooper wanted 'death by cop' 1:44

Driver killed by trooper wanted 'death by cop'

View More Video