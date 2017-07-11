She honked at him. He choked her, but seatbelt kept him from pulling her out window

It started with a woman honking her horn.
She was perturbed by the Mercury Sable driving erratically behind her so she tapped her horn as he went around her, unknowingly sparking a road rage incident that would leave her and her young child shaking with fear.
The 41-year-old man in the Sable was not happy about being honked at.
He tried to force her off the road, repeatedly slammed on his brakes in front of her and eventually pulled over to let the woman pass.
When she did, he pulled back onto the road quickly as if to crash into her, authorities said.
The woman turned onto Waller Road East and the Sable again cut her off, causing a collision after the driver abruptly hit his brakes.
The man got out of his car and furiously walked to the woman’s vehicle. He punched her window and yelled threats to kill her, witnesses said.
When he walked away, the woman rolled down her window to speak to one of the witnesses. The man hurried back to her car and reached through the window to choke her.
“After about eight seconds, the defendant let go of the victim's throat but then grabbed her with both hands and tried to pull her out of the driver's side window,” according to court documents.
He was only able to pull her halfway through the car because she was still wearing her seat belt. Her child fearfully watched from the backseat.
The man threw the woman’s cell phone before eventually driving away.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene to find the woman and two witnesses, but not the man in the Mercury Sable. They were able to find his address by looking up his license plate, which the woman jotted down during the incident.
He told deputies the victim attacked him, unprovoked. He said he reached into her car to hold her arms down because he was trying to control her as she raged at him, records show.
The man couldn’t explain why witnesses corroborated the woman’s story that he attacked her. Or why he was so angry that she honked at him.
“She’s crazy,” was the only explanation he offered.
The man was ordered jailed in lieu of $35,000 bail after pleading not guilty Monday to two counts of second-degree assault, felony harassment, third-degree malicious mischief and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.
