This man is one of two people who Pierce County sheriff’s deputies believe broke into a Parkland storage unit Monday evening and stole items from it, according to a Sheriff’s Department Facebook post.
Crime

July 11, 2017 2:46 PM

Deputies seek help identifying storage unit burglars

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify two men who stole items from a Parkland storage unit Monday night.

The two men broke into the storage unit in the 11400 block of Pacific Avenue South about 9:20 p.m. Monday, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.

After climbing over a fence, the post said, the two cut off the padlocks securing the storage unit, then stole items from inside.

Images of the pair were captured by a surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

