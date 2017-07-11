Deputies seek help identifying storage unit burglars

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify two men who stole items from a Parkland storage unit Monday night.
The two men broke into the storage unit in the 11400 block of Pacific Avenue South about 9:20 p.m. Monday, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.
After climbing over a fence, the post said, the two cut off the padlocks securing the storage unit, then stole items from inside.
Images of the pair were captured by a surveillance camera.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
