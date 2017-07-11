Teen steals vape pen, whips out machete from pants, prosecutors say

An 18-year-old man walked off with a man’s vape pen Monday in Orting.
The man and his friend followed him.
That’s when the 18-year-old pulled a machete from his pants, then fled the area on a golf cart-like utility vehicle, according to Pierce County prosecutors.
Now the Orting teen faces a charge of first-degree robbery in Pierce County Superior Court. He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on the charge, and court Commissioner Meagan Foley set his bail at $50,000.
According to charging documents:
The man approached two people near the skate park, 425 Washington Ave. SE, while they were playing “Pokemon Go.”
He asked them to sell him drugs, but they weren’t dealers. So he asked them where he could get some.
The man then asked one of the others to see his vape pen, which he handed over. The man started to use it, then walked away.
They followed him, only to see him unsheathe the machete from his pants. The man hopped into the utility vehicle and left the area. The victims called 911.
Police found the man sitting in the vehicle in front of the vape shop. He still had the vape pen on him, and the machete was found inside the store.
Displeased with his impending arrest, the man began spitting at officers.
