He shot at them in a mall and restaurant, but they’re ‘friends’

Even though he shot at the men twice in a day, he called them his friends.
The first confrontation took place Sunday at the Commons at Federal Way as a group of men were hanging out.
An argument about girls arose and a 22-year-old allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired first into the air, then in the direction of his friends. He said he did it because a friend in a wheelchair assaulted him.
“The defendant then ran through the mall with a firearm as people scattered in the mall,” court records show.
Police were called, but no one was arrested.
The alleged shooter took a bus back to Tacoma, then later went to work at a fast food restaurant in Spanaway.
He was on a break when he spotted two of the friends he’d shot at earlier walk into the restaurant.
Cue another argument.
“The defendant said he somehow ended up in front of the cash register, pulled out his firearm and ran after the two friends as they fled from” the restaurant, according to charging papers. “The defendant said when he stepped outside, he began shooting at them.”
One man was shot in the shoulder.
Bullets also struck a truck in the parking lot and a nearby mailbox.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies found seven shell casings after they were called to the restaurant just before 10 p.m.
The man shot told investigators he wasn’t involved in the earlier incident and he didn’t know why his friend was arguing with the restaurant employee.
The alleged gunman told investigators he only meant to scare the men as they ran away.
On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He was ordered held on $250,000 bail.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments