July 12, 2017 12:23 PM

‘I heard a shot gun. Never mind.’ In an emergency, maybe get off Facebook

By Craig Hill

The wrong thing to do when masked men are sneaking into your backyard at 2:50 a.m. is to post a message on your local law enforcement department’s Facebook page.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted a message on its Facebook page reminding people that its social media accounts are not monitored around the clock.

They attached an image of a comical series of social media posts.

The first: “I’m at (redacted) Tacoma WA 98444. there is at least 2-3 men in my back yard. i think comming from the metro park. ive heard two cocks and one that sound like a shot gun. im really scared”

Message 2: “never mind

“sorry”

Message 3: “raccoons”

The sheriff’s department posted: “ If you have an emergency - day or night - you should always call 911.

“We are just glad that this one turned to be a different type of ‘masked’ suspect!”

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497

