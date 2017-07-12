‘I heard a shot gun. Never mind.’ In an emergency, maybe get off Facebook

The wrong thing to do when masked men are sneaking into your backyard at 2:50 a.m. is to post a message on your local law enforcement department’s Facebook page.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted a message on its Facebook page reminding people that its social media accounts are not monitored around the clock.
They attached an image of a comical series of social media posts.
The first: “I’m at (redacted) Tacoma WA 98444. there is at least 2-3 men in my back yard. i think comming from the metro park. ive heard two cocks and one that sound like a shot gun. im really scared”
Message 2: “never mind
“sorry”
Message 3: “raccoons”
The sheriff’s department posted: “ If you have an emergency - day or night - you should always call 911.
“We are just glad that this one turned to be a different type of ‘masked’ suspect!”
