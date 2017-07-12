‘Bad’ companions got her into trouble, says woman sentenced for drug robbery

A man and woman have been sentenced in connection with a drug-related armed robbery at a Midland home.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Timothy Ashcraft on Monday gave 27-year-old Sheraya Jeanelle Taylor seven years, six months in prison. Last month, he sentenced 32-year-old Pierre Michael Cortezto seven years, five months in prison.
A jury found Taylor guilty in May of second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary. They acquitted her of first-degree robbery, attempted first-degree robbery and another second-degree assault charge.
As part of negotiations with prosecutors, Cortez pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and residential burglary.
Charging papers give this account of the Aug. 14 heist:
Taylor, Cortez and a 15-year-old boy drove to a Midland house, where Taylor planned to get money from an acquaintance.
They parked behind another vehicle with three people inside, and Cortez and the teen demanded heroin from them at gunpoint.
Taylor told investigators she didn’t want to be involved, and tried to leave. However, witnesses said Taylor kicked in an air conditioner of the home to get inside, and Cortez and the teen entered at gunpoint and took a purse.
The News Tribune generally does not name juveniles charged with a crime.
Before her sentencing, Taylor wrote the court, maintaining her innocence.
“I am not a person who is involved in criminal behavior, though I have made bad decisions with company I keep,” she said.
Taylor said her priorities are education and her family. She had been studying to get an undergraduate degree in business before she was arrested, she said.
“My future is bright and I acknowledge who I let in my life can affect my outcome and possibly impact my life to no turning back,” she wrote.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
Comments