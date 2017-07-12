Video captures would-be burglar’s failures at every turn

The internet is full of how-to videos.
For instance, “How to be bad at being a burglar.”
And wouldn’t you know it, that one was surreptitiously filmed in Parkland last month, captured by security cameras.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify the spectacularly bad burglar who attempted to ransack a restaurant in the 10700 block of Park Avenue South about 6 a.m. June 22.
The entry wasn’t smooth: He tried to break a window in with a rock — unsuccessfully. He tried to kick in a window — unsuccessfully. He tried to punch in a window — unsuccessfully.
Noticing a theme?
Then he slammed his body into the window to try and break it — unsuccessfully.
A few more kicks finally let the man in, but his incompetence tour de force was by no means over.
He tried to steal pull tabs from behind the bar — unsuccessfully. He tried to pry open the cash register — unsuccessfully. He went to the storage room to find something to steal — unsuccessfully.
He climbed through a roof vent and out of the restaurant and fled the scene — successfully, this time, apart from being empty-handed.
Anyone with information about the burglar’s identity can contact Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
