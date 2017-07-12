Video captures would-be burglar’s failures at every turn

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:30 Motorcyclist going 147 mph caught by Washington State Patrol Pause 0:27 Pedestrian hit by car on North Pearl Street 0:38 Witness video from freeway shooting 0:49 Officer involved shooting shuts down I5 1:44 Driver killed by trooper wanted 'death by cop' 1:54 Man killed in his backyard "could have been a great friend" 0:24 Man suspected of killing mom's boyfriend attends hearing 0:47 Tacoma cop runs over drunk soldier surveillance video shows 0:17 Felon charged with murder in Fife car wreck 0:43 Man fleeing traffic stop causes collision, closing Steilacoom Boulevard Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Described by the Pierce County Sheriff's Department as "one of the worst burglars we have seen in quite a while," this bumbling thief is caught on surveillance video trying unsuccessfully to steal pull tabs and pry open a cash register at the Hard Luck Bar & Grill in the 10700 block of Park Avenue South in Parkland on June 22, 2017. The department's proactive property crime unit is seeking help identifying the suspect. Courtesy Pierce County Sheriff's Department

