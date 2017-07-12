‘We always got along’ sister says of one brother who fatally shot another

Claudia Ramos lost two brothers at once.
Her youngest died, and the oldest was arrested for fatally shooting him at their Spanaway home in May.
“We always got along,” Ramos told Pierce County Superior Court Judge Timothy Ashcraft at her older brother’s sentencing Wednesday. “I know that whatever happened, it was not intentional.”
The judge gave 31-year-old Rafael Ramos Quiroz four years, nine months in prison for killing Octavio Ramos — a sentence the defense and prosecution recommended after Ramos Quiroz pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter.
Deputy Prosecutor Kathleen Proctor called the shooting a “bad combination of alcohol and firearms.”
Defense attorney Laura Carnell told Ashcraft her client knows he has a problem with alcohol, and that he’s looking forward to getting treatment for it.
“This is a tragic situation that no one foresaw or intended,” she said of the shooting.
The brothers were hanging out with a third brother and a couple friends at their home May 2. They exchanged words as 21-year-old Octavio Ramos was getting ready for work.
Then Ramoz Quiroz, who had been drinking, grabbed a revolver from his bedroom and shot his brother above the eye.
Their parents came home from the store that day to learn one son was dying and the other was in custody for the shooting.
“I’m always here for you,” Rebeca Ramos told her son in court. “... I love you, I support you, and you are always in my heart.”
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
Comments