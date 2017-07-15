Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Keith Stamper
Age: 51.
Description: 5 feet 11 and 240 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 1600 block of South Cedar Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1990 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Skagit County. Convicted in 1993 of first-degree child rape in Skagit County for inviting a 4-year-old girl over to help rake his yard and sexually assaulting her. Convicted in 2008 of failure to register as a sex offender in Snohomish County.
Sex offender treatment: Unknown whether he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Kyle T. Gebhardt
Age: 26.
Description: 6 feet 6 and 280 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes.
Where registered to live: 4400 block of South Seventh Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2011 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy. Convicted in 2007 of indecent exposure in Thurston County for exposing himself to another teenage boy. Convicted in 2003 of indecent liberties in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Detective Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
