Another arrested in hammer attack that was supposed to fake a suicide, prosecutors say

Tacoma police on Thursday afternoon arrested the third man charged with attempted murder in the brutal beating of a man last week.
George Cain, who was booked into Pierce County Jail, was charged Monday in Superior Court with charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, unlawful imprisonment and four counts of second-degree assault.
Co-defendants Justin Perez, 31 and Travis Silva, 39 were arraigned on identical charges earlier this week; each is held at the jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.
According to charging documents:
The victim went home July 3 to change his clothes when his roommates, Perez and Silva, started a fight with him, with Cain jumping in.
They ended up in Silva’s bedroom, where the victim was beaten with a motorcycle helmet. The assailants then wrapped an extension cord around the man’s neck and dragged him downstairs, where they tried to get him to drown himself in a bathtub.
He refused.
So they pistol-whipped him and bashed his face with a hammer, then told him he was going to die that night.
They put a gun in his mouth, then hit him in the throat with the top of a toilet tank when he screamed. They dunked him into the half-full tub.
They wanted to make the man’s death look like a suicide, so they dragged him toward the garage. The victim held onto the door frame and wouldn’t let go, even after being hit repeatedly with the hammer.
He finally let go after a blow to his head. He began convulsing.
The assailants fled, taking some money and jewelry from the victim’s room on the way out.
But the victim was able to stay conscious long enough to call 911, where responding officers forced their way into the home and found blood everywhere.
The man was taken to Tacoma General Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a compressed skull fracture, several facial lacerations, bruises and swelling.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
