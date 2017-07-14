Father hit daughter with hanger, choked her because she wouldn’t clean her room

An argument between father and daughter about whether she should clean her room led to a beating with a coat hanger and a court order that dad can’t see the girl.
The faceoff happened in their Graham home on July 7 after a 14-year-old refused to clean her room.
Her father held her by the ears, hit her repeatedly with a plastic coat hanger and pressed his forearm into her neck until she nearly passed out, according to court documents.
The girl jumped out of her bedroom window and ran away. An adult overheard her the next day telling friends about her father “beating her up” and called police.
The girl had bruises on her arm and leg and tiny bruises consistent with being choked, records show.
When Pierce County sheriff’s deputies spoke with the dad, he allegedly told them his daughter had been “acting out” and suggested her injuries might be self-inflicted. He did admit hitting her with a hanger.
“He said she was out of control and that everyone in their family needed counseling,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.
The 43-year-old father has pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault and was jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail. A no contact order prohibits him from seeing his daughter until the case is resolved.
