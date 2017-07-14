Deputies cleared in fatal shooting at Fife motel

Pierce County prosecutors have cleared two sheriff’s deputies of wrongdoing in a fatal shooting at a Fife motel in March, the Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday afternoon.
Det. Shaun Darby and Deputy Jesse Hotz shot Ryan Rosa, 36, after he drove into another deputy as they tried to arrest him on outstanding warrants March 14.
Rosa, of Tacoma, was a suspect in several burglaries when sheriff’s deputies tracked him to the motel in the 5200 block of 20th Street East. They arrived there to find him in his car with a woman.
The deputies boxed in his car and ordered him to exit it, but he refused. The woman left the vehicle.
He tried to drive over a curb and through a grassy patch before backing into a deputy’s car. Deputies pepper-sprayed Rosa, but he drove forward into one of the deputies, knocking him to the ground.
When Rosa attempted to drive toward the deputy again, Darby and Hotz fired on Rosa 14 times and killed him.
At the time of the shooting, Darby was an 18-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department and Hotz had worked there for 16 years.
Rosa was wanted on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, obstructing police, attempting to elude police, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Toxicology reports found Rosa had a “potentially fatal quantity” of methamphetamine in his system when he died, according to a Prosecutor’s Office news release.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
