After the break-up, she moved on. His next chapter was to try to run her over, police say

The couple had been broken up for a month, but he couldn’t handle hearing that his ex was talking to someone new.
“Upon hearing this, the defendant went crazy,” court records say.
The 27-year-old had come over to his ex’s house Saturday to discuss their relationship, but then he dragged her into his car and sped off.
He didn’t say anything. He didn’t answer her pleas to know where they were going.
He did, Pierce County prosecutors said, punch her in the face repeatedly.
Eventually, the woman was able to kick her ex in the face, and he stopped the car. She took off running.
Detectives said he tried to run the woman over with his vehicle, forcing her to jump in the bushes.
When another car drove by, the woman ran out to get help.
Her ex again tried to run her over but the other driver drove in front of the car, keeping the vehicle from hitting the woman, according to charging papers.
The woman got in the car with the other driver and called 911.
On Monday, prosecutors charged the 27-year-old with second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, third-degree driving on a suspended license and failure to have an ignition interlock.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments