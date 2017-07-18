Care for a drink? His response to no was an alleged assault he called ‘making art’

He was drinking too much and playing his music too loud. She was just trying to do yardwork.
Police said the Lakewood neighbors clashed Sunday after the 64-year-old woman declined to join the 54-year-old man for a drink.
First he threw a guitar at her, according to court documents. Then he allegedly pointed a knife at her and threatened to kill her.
“After the defendant threatened to kill the victim, the defendant stabbed his truck with a knife,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.
Officers arrived at the home in the 8500 block of 32nd Avenue South to find two guitars smashed in the street.
As they arrested the man, he told them he didn’t have a knife and was outside “making art,” records show.
He pleaded not guilty Monday to second-degree assault and felony harassment and was ordered jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail. A no-contact order prohibits him from going within 1,000 feet of his neighbor.
