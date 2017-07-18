Even if your caller ID says Puget Sound Energy, don’t send these scammers any money

You can’t always trust your caller ID.
That’s the lesson to be learned from a recent phone scam involving Puget Sound Energy.
Scammers are able to manipulate caller ID technology to make it appear they are calling from a legitimate business. In this, PSE.
The company has received nearly 200 reports of scammers since the start of July. Six customers lost money to the scammers.
In the call, the scammer warns the customer that PSE will disconnect their energy service within the hour unless the customer pays. The victim is told to make a payment through a prepaid money card or transfer.
PSE isn’t the only company affected. The long-running scam has hit utility consumers all across the country.
PSE offers these tips:
▪ PSE never asks or requires customers who have delinquent accounts to purchase a prepaid debit card to avoid disconnection.
▪ PSE customers receive several communications related to bill payment before any disruption in service.
▪ When it comes to bill payment calls, PSE’s vendors do not call after noon on Saturdays and do not make any calls on Sundays; any calls during those periods are definite red flags.
▪ Customers with concerns about a call to pay their bill should hang up and contact PSE directly at 1-888-225-5773.
▪ PSE urges customers to report suspicious, fraudulent calls and emails to the Washington Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Trade Commission.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
